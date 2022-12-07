Calloway vs.McC girls

Calloway County's Jaiden Koch (white uniform) battles for a loose ball with McCracken County's Mikee Buchanan Tuesday night at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Time after time Tuesday night, state-ranked McCracken County seemed to have girls basketball host Calloway County ready for the final punch that would start a running clock and register a knockout.

Every time, the Lady Lakers had the necessary answers to say, “Nah! Let’s keep playing.” And though bruised and battered, Calloway was still standing at the end of the night as the  Lady Mustangs, ranked third in this week’s statewide rankings, emerged with a 73-46 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium, well short of the 35-point threshold required for the early stoppage.