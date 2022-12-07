MURRAY — Time after time Tuesday night, state-ranked McCracken County seemed to have girls basketball host Calloway County ready for the final punch that would start a running clock and register a knockout.
Every time, the Lady Lakers had the necessary answers to say, “Nah! Let’s keep playing.” And though bruised and battered, Calloway was still standing at the end of the night as the Lady Mustangs, ranked third in this week’s statewide rankings, emerged with a 73-46 win at Jeffrey Gymnasium, well short of the 35-point threshold required for the early stoppage.
“That’s a big challenge, a tall order and we know who they are. It’s no secret, But tonight was about competing ... do what we do well .. take the fight to them and don’t shy away just because it says ‘McCracken’ on their jersey or they have a ranking beside their name,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown.
“At no time tonight did we really hang our heads. There were opportunities where we could have, but our girls chose to fight.”
Calloway (1-3) indeed had the opportunity to perhaps decide that McCracken (4-0) was too much of a challenge. The Lady Mustangs led 22-2 after one quarter, but the Lady Lakers began finding their sea legs in the second quarter to score 13 point and trail 42-15 at halftime.
In the third stanza, the Lady Lakers did even better, scoring 21 points to trail 60-36, heading to the final eight minutes. McCracken upped the lead to as many as 31 points, only to have Calloway cut the deficit.
A big reason for the Lady Lakers staying alive until the end was guard Addi Schumacher, who teed up a high-arching jumper from long range and found the bottom of the net four times in the second half for the bulk of her team-high 17 points. For the night, Schumacher was 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
“She’s been shooting the ball very well and what we were doing really well was dribbling into the lane and kicking the ball out and, when we move the ball, we’re much better at shooting it” said Brown.
Calloway also got 14 points from forward Sayler Lowe. Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs, coached by former Lady Lakers skipper Scott Sivills, got a game-high 26 points from forward Destiny Thomas, while forward Mikee Buchanan had 14 and guard Jayden Skaggs had 10.
Thomas has already signed with Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner to play her college basketball with the Racer women’s program.
