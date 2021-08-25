MURRAY — A second-half lull proved to be host Calloway County’s undoing Tuesday in a 2nd District girls soccer match with Graves County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
The Lady Eagles scored three goals after Calloway had broken a 1-1 halftime tie early in the second half. The Lady Lakers did cut the lead to one goal in the final seconds but the final whistle soon blew as Graves held on for a 4-3 win.
The Lady Lakers started well, taking an early 1-0 lead on a Lillie Curtis goal, but it would be Graves star Ellie Carter who would be the difference maker as she scored the equalizer, then countered the first of two goals from Calloway’s Harlee Davis with one that tied the match at 2-2 near the midway point of the second. Carter would then assist Hadley Looper with the go-ahead goal and notch the hat trick later in the half, giving the Lady Eagles (7-1) command.
Davis’ score in the final minute gave the Lady Lakers (0-3) life but the final whistle blew shortly after play resumed at midfield. Sunny Clark had 13 saves in a losing effort.
Calloway will stay in 2nd District play for Thursday’s encounter with arch rival Murray High in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. Kickoff is set for5:30 at the Nix Complex.
