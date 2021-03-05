FULTON — The Calloway County Lady Lakers basketball team hit the road Thursday night for a matchup with the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs. Calloway played without their leading scorer and rebounder as Skylar Waller sat out the game for rest. The Lady Lakers didn’t need Waller in this game as they ran out to a 14-0 lead behind 10 quick points by Elle Carson en route to a 57-25 win.
Carson finished the game with 13 points, but it wasn’t her scoring total that had her coaches and teammates feeling good about her performance. She set the tone without Waller in the lineup. In her second game since returning from a broken collarbone, Carson appeared to be much more comfortable shooting the ball early.
Calloway forced the action to start the game by opening in a full-court press. The Lady Lakers forced seven turnovers and 10 Lady Bulldogs missed shots over the first seven minutes as they opened a 14-0 lead. For the quarter, Fulton was held to only one made field goal in 11 attempts. The first quarter ended with the Lady Lakers holding a 20-4 advantage.
Fulton never threatened as the Lady Laker defense repeatedly harassed the Lady Bulldogs into mistakes. Even as Calloway seemed to lose a little of their intensity in the third quarter, it held Fulton to 25% from the field. The Lady Laker defense limited Fulton to 16% from the field for the game, while forcing 17 Lady Bulldogs turnovers.
Addi Schumacher stepped into the starting lineup with Waller out and produced one of her best games of the season. Schumacher played a solid all-around floor game, while picking up some of the scoring lost in the absence of Waller. Schumacher knocked down all three of her attempts from behind the three-point line and tied Carson for game-high honors with 13 points.
Several players stepped up on the offensive end for the Lady Lakers. Sayler Lowe and Sunny Clark both finished the contest with nine points. Madison Futrell struggled to make shots but still finished with nine points, while leading Calloway with five assists and three steals.
Lady Lakers Head Coach Valerie Waller was pleased with how her team played in the absence of Skylar Waller.
“I felt like our players stepped up with Skylar not on the floor tonight,” Coach Waller said. “We had several players get quality minutes and contribute.”
Next up for the 16-5 Calloway squad is a trip to Trinity High School in Whitesville on Saturday. Game time is 11:30 a.m. and it will be the Lady Lakers’ final regular-season game.
