SCOTTSVILLE — Calloway County built a large early lead and made it stand up Wednesday as it defeated Portland (Tennessee) by a 42-29 score in its second game of the South Central Bank- Halton’s Classic at Allen County-Scottsville High School.
The win moved the Lady Lakers within a game of the .500 mark on the young season as they now stand 5-6. Calloway will close play in the tournament today with an 11 a.m. tipoff against a Metcalfe County team that beat a Crittenden County team that beat the Lady Lakers last week at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Still, like any coach in her first year at the helm, Calloway’s Maddie Waldrop said she would like to see a little more consistency from her very young group.
“I’m still not satisfied with our play and I know what I want us to be like and we’re not there yet,” Waldrop said. “Now, I will say that our post play was better today.”
And if the post play is going well, that probably means that eighth-grader Sayler Lowe is having a good game. That was the case Wednesday as the forward led her team with 15 points. She had help down low from sophomore forward Reese Settle who only had two points, but contributed 14 big rebounds, which was part of a Calloway effort that resulted in a 38-27 edge on the boards.
Freshman guard Madison Futrell, who missed last week’s games and was used only sparingly in Tuesday’s opening loss to Lincoln County, bounced back with eight points and was matched by freshman guard Jaycee Crouch, who scored all of her points in a second quarter that saw the Lady Lakers extend a 9-2 lead at the end of the first quarter to 20-10 by halftime. Crouch’s production also included a 2-of-3 day behind the 3-point arc.
And senior forward Sunny Clark, always around the ball, had six rebounds to go with six points, as well as two steals and two blocked shots.
“Sunny had a ton of deflections for us as well, like she always does,” Waldrop said, happy with her team’s scoring distribution. “We had a lot of people scoring today. You expect Sayler to be our leading scorer, but we had others scoring eight, and six points. When you get that many players scoring with eights and sixes, you’re not going to get beat very many times.”
Waldrop also admits that Lowe is in a very difficult spot as an eighth-grader who is being expected to score big points. She has done that throughout the season, though, tallying 24 in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic win a few weeks ago over Murray High at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus and 30 in a win over Caldwell County in helping her team gain a split in The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic at Jeffrey.
And Waldrop compared her situation to her own at this age, when the coach was rounding into a future star at Murray High before eventually starring at UT Martin.
“It’s hard for a kid that young to understand that she needs to score,” Waldrop said. “I remember (former Murray High Head Coach Rechelle Turner, now at Murray State) telling me that (when Waldrop was still quite young) and I told her ‘You’re crazy.’
“But she needs to take shots for us.”
What Waldrop wants to see improve most with her team is its habit of giving the ball to the other team. Wednesday, the Lady Lakers won despite committing 25 turnovers, which she said has been an issue from the start of the season.
