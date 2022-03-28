MURRAY — With two of the best pitchers in Region 1 in the circle and the wind blowing in Friday’s 4th District softball opener between rivals Murray High and Calloway County it seemed destined to be a low-scoring affair.
Instead, defending district champion Calloway came out of the starting gate swinging and took an early four-run lead before the Lady Tigers scored in the sixth inning to pull within striking range. However, the Lady Lakers had the answer, finishing with a strong sixth of their own as they pulled away to an 8-3 win.
“I really don’t think the score does justice to how well we hit tonight,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team remained undefeated on the season at 4-0, while Murray High dropped to 2-3. “I’m very pleased with how aggressive we were and how we showed up tonight. Our motto is we always want to be the first one to score because anytime you can score first, then obviously momentum goes in your direction.”
Calloway grabbed that momentum on its very first at-bat as shortstop Preslee Phillips singled to right field, then took advantage of some miscues by the Murray High defense to circle the bases and give the Lady Lakers a 1-0 lead. Calloway would then add three more runs in the second against Lady Tiger ace Kylie Chapman, giving Lady Laker ace Izzy Housden an early cushion.
That cushion was punctured in the sixth as the Lady Tigers were able to push a run across the plate and trailed 4-1, heading to the bottom half of the inning. However, that was when the Lady Lakers put the game away with Phillips’ long double to left (highlighting a 3-for-4 day at the plate) and catcher Carson McReynolds’ two-run home run through the left-field wind highlighting a four-run frame and ending Calloway’s day with 11 hits.
“That just tells you how much power (McReynolds) has. You could tell it was out as soon as the ball left her bat,” Arant said of McReynolds’ blast that gave her three RBIs on the day as she was 3-for-4 at the plate.
“Preslee is also known for her long ball, too, and she is also a really fast runner and can bunt. She had a putout tonight with a throw from her knees. She’s a really versatile kid and that helps us out.”
Murray High, though, did not leave this game without making some noise in the seventh. The Lady Tigers scored two runs as Marlee Riddle’s ringing double to right, giving the Lady Tigers a feeling of accomplishment after having only scored one run last season against Calloway in three losses.
“And that one was on an error. We weren’t even hitting the ball out if the infield against them,” said Murray High Head Coach Kim Pidcock, who talked about her team’s offense in the final two innings.
“I do feel like if we started the game (like the Lady Tigers ended it), we will be contenders in this district. We hit the ball in this game, it’s just that, the majority of the game, we were hitting the ball at their defensive players.
“We started with an error and gave them a run and that’s kind of a problem. Then, we finally decided we were going to play softball in the sixth. We’ve got to come out those first four or five innings ready to play, but we’re not going to see them for a little bit and, with a few less errors at the beginning of the game, this can be turned around.”
Calloway third baseman Reese Settle had a huge game as well, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Housden got the win in the circle as she scattered six hits, while recording nine strikeouts.
Riddle was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Murray High, while center fielder Sarah Cauley was 2-for-3. Chapman struck out nine batters in a losing cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.