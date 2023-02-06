MURRAY —Addi Schumacher began her Saturday afternoon at Jeffrey Gymnasium by being crowned Calloway County’s Basketball Homecoming Queen. Head Coach David Brown’s lone senior ended her day by taking the court for some extra shooting practice after her girls’ basketball squad’s 60-35 victory over Paducah’s St. Mary Lady Vikings.
Schumacher may have struggled to find the net during the game but was a key contributor to a stellar defensive performance from the Lady Lakers (5-15), who won their third straight game. Calloway forced 27 St. Mary turnovers and limited the visitors (7-14) to a paltry 13-of-51 from the field.
Brown was pleased with the play of his team.
“Tonight was about mental focus,” Brown said after the game. “Coming in and doing the little things, staying disciplined and working on our rotations. Working on playing defense, talking, and communicating…all of those things that you have to have in the post season, and we did that.”
Calloway didn’t waste any time seizing the advantages. Forward Salyer Lowe grabbed an offensive rebound and scored two of her game-high 19 points on the first possession of the game. Lowe’s basket gave Brown’s young squad a lead they would only relinquish for a total of 10 seconds.
Mason Clements followed Lowe’s putback with a 3-pointer to give St. Mary a 3-2 lead. Lowe found a soft spot in the middle of the 1-2-2 zone of St. Mary’s on the ensuing possession. Guard Jaiden Koch delivered the ball to Lowe and the freshman buried a mid-range jump shot that put Calloway in front for good.
Calloway’s defense sped up the Lady Vikings to force turnovers and poor shot selection as the first quarter came to a close with the Lakers ahead 14-9. Calloway struggled on its offensive end in the second frame, but its defense continued to stifle the Lady Vikings. The Lady Lakers only managed to connect on 4-of-13 field goal attempts, while limiting the Lady Vikings to 2-of-16 as the Lady Lakers headed to halftime with a 31-16 advantage.
Both teams heated up in the third quarter, but Calloway continued to build its lead. When guard Jaycee Crouch received a nifty pass from forward Lexi McClure and scored with 1:40 left in the quarter, the lead ballooned to 28 points. Crouch banged in a pair of triples and scored 10 of her 12 points in the quarter and Calloway put the game out of reach.
Both teams played their reserves for most of the final quarter. Emma Grooms got in on the action and the eighth grader made a pair of free throws for her first varsity points in a Calloway County uniform.
Brown was thrilled to see his young players get some valuable experience in a varsity game.
“That was one of those games where we wanted to come out and work on a few things,” Brown said. “But also get other people an opportunity to play.”
Lowe led the Lakers with 19 points and 12 rebounds while Koch snagged eight rebounds to go along with her 15 points. Crouch followed with 12 points and Carson McReynolds had six points and five rebounds. McClure contributed three points, Olivia Perkins and Grooms each added two points. Schumacher scored one point and garnered one crown.
