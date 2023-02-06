Schumacher

Calloway County guard Addi Schumacher looks to pass the ball earlier this season against McCracken County.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAYAddi Schumacher began her Saturday afternoon at Jeffrey Gymnasium by being crowned Calloway County’s Basketball Homecoming Queen. Head Coach David Brown’s lone senior ended her day by taking the court for some extra shooting practice after her girls’ basketball squad’s 60-35 victory over Paducah’s St. Mary Lady Vikings.

Schumacher may have struggled to find the net during the game but was a key contributor to a stellar defensive performance from the Lady Lakers (5-15), who won their third straight game. Calloway forced 27 St. Mary turnovers and limited the visitors (7-14) to a paltry 13-of-51 from the field. 

