MAYFIELD — The schedule maker did not do first-year Calloway County Head Coach Maddie Waldrop any favors for the first three games of her tenure.
Her debut last Tuesday found the Lady Lakers facing one of the threats for a Region 1 championship, McCracken County, led by former Lady Lakers skipper Scott Sivills. McCracken won by a big margin.
Then, after Saturday’s first win of her tenure against Whitesville Trinity in Murray, the Lady Lakers made their first road trip of the season Tuesday night to face another regional threat, Graves County.
And with the Lady Eagles being very similar in makeup to McCracken, the waters were likely to again get choppy for a very young Calloway team, and they did, in a 57-28 loss at the Eagles Nest.
However, while the final margin indeed implied that the Lady Eagles (4-0) more than had the best of the action, the young Lady Lakers (1-2) did have some good moments of which to carry into upcoming practices and games.
For one thing, the Lady Lakers showed that they have improved when it comes to facing a furious full-court press defense, which was their undoing against McCracken. Yes, the Lady Lakers committed turnovers, but not nearly as many of those came because of the Lady Eagles’ press.
However, Waldrop will certainly be wanting to work on half-court offense as much of the Lady Lakers’ issues Tuesday developed once they had broken the press and were working to create scoring chances.
The opening quarter seemed to typify things for Calloway. Through the first four minutes, in fact, the Lady Lakers were in the game, down only 10-4 after forward Sayler Lowe’s inside basket, and had chances to draw closer.
However, four turnovers, half of them coming in the half court, led to 10 Lady Eagles points and a 20-4 lead at the quarter’s close.
Something else that was better Tuesday was the Lady Lakers’ defensive rebounding. Graves did not have very many second-chance points, five to be exact, as the Lady Lakers battled hard on the glass.
It also was rare to see loose balls not only chased hard by the Lady Lakers but for Calloway players to hit the floor, even well after the had long been decided. That effort contributed to the Lady Eagles having their own turnover problems, ending with 11 Tuesday, with 12 Calloway points resulting from those miscues.
However, the totality of the turnovers did hamper the Lady Lakers when it came to scoring opportunities. Calloway had 24 turnovers and that meant the Lady Eagles had significantly more opportunities to shoot the ball; Calloway ended with 25 attempts from the field, hitting seven.
Neely Jackson led all scorers with 18 points for Graves and was the only player to finish in double figures. Calloway had eighth-grade forward Sayler Lowe score eight points, while junior guard Addi Schumacher scored seven.
