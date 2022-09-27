MURRAY – Last season, Calloway County quite easily could have beaten a Graves County team that came within one goal of a Region 1 girls soccer title.
That loss came in painful fashion at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex as the Lady Eagles came from behind to edge the Lady Lakers. So it would be safe to say that a win over Graves in Monday’s regular-season finale would do Calloway a lot of good, especially after another heartbreaking loss earlier this year at Mayfield.
Once again, the Lady Lakers had a second-half lead to protect at Nix. This time, though, they held strong, withstanding several good scoring chances for the Lady Eagles down the stretch, to emerge with a big 1-0 win.
“I thought we controlled the ball better in the first half. We didn’t hold them to a shot and we had three or four, but they beat us to every loose ball and every 50/50 ball, so that’s why we challenged them at halftime to pick up their aggression and intensity and they did that,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team moved above the .500 mark at 9-8 overall and 3-5 in 2nd District play. Graves is 4-10 overall and also 3-5 in district play.
“Anytime you get a district win, it’s always good and we knew Graves would come out and fight tonight and they did. We needed to come out with a little more energy and heart in that second half and (the players) did that and answered the call.
“I’m proud of the way we played tonight.”
Graves won the first match by a 3-2 score at Mayfield in which its final two goals came on penalty kicks in the second half. This time, it was Calloway finding a way to win a one-goal match.
After Harlee Davis hit the post with one shot and was robbed at point-blank range by Graves keeper Hannah McAdoo on another in the first half, Davis contributed to what became the lone goal of the match. With 33:14 left, Davis sent a corner kick into the box that found teammate Addi Schumacher, who headed the ball past McAdoo and into the net.
That seemed to awaken the Lady Eagles, who spent much of the rest of the match pressuring Calloway in its end of the field. However, Graves never really could generate any really serious scoring chances as shots that were taken either went right to keeper Grace Barnes or she would dive to grab the ball before Graves shooters could put a good foot to it.
The most serious scoring threat for the remainder of the match belonged to Calloway and came with about 6:45 left in the match. The Lady Lakers had three point-blank shots at McAdoo as the ball bounced throughout the mouth of the goal but they somehow did not reach the net.
Calloway’s defense, though stood tall, and a final furious sequence in front of Barnes resulted in no real shots as the Lady Lakers cleared the ball out of the box as time expired, sealing the win.
Anytime you put up a clean sheet, you feel good about that,” Stark said. “That’s a credit to our defense and I thought they really held their shape.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.