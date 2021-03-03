MURRAY — The Calloway County Lady Lakers basketball team played host to Christian Fellowship in the Lady Lakers final home game of the 2021 season on Tuesday night. Calloway County senior guard, Elle Carson made her return to the lineup after suffering a broken collarbone on Jan. 30.
Carson scored the first basket of the game for Calloway and helped fuel a tenacious defensive effort as the Lady Lakers got off to a fast start, then held on to defeat the Lady Eagles by a score of 45-33.
Calloway went 5-3 over the eight games that Carson missed but had won three in a row going into Tuesday. With Carson in the starting lineup, the Lady Lakers forced eight turnovers and held Christian Fellowship to only one field goal in the first quarter. It certainly didn’t appear that Carson’s return to the lineup affected the flow that the Lady Lakers had developed during their current winning streak as Calloway led 15-2 at the end of the first stanza.
Madison Futrell helped propel the Calloway offense in the early going as she knocked down three first-half three-pointers en route to 11 points. Futrell’s layup with over two minutes left in the second quarter gave the Lady Lakers a 20-point lead. The changing defenses of Calloway caused problems early for Christian Fellowship. The Lady Eagles struggled to score until a six-point outburst from Gracie Howard pulled Christian Fellowship to within 14 points at halftime.
The Lady Lakers maintained their lead over the first few minutes of the third period. Skylar Waller scored two of her game-high 20 points to put Calloway up 17 points halfway through the quarter. Christian Fellowship closed the third quarter in much the same way that they ended the second quarter. An 8-0 run by the Lady Eagles helped keep them within striking distance at 32-23.
Carson and Waller combined to score all of the Calloway points in the fourth period to help their team maintain the lead. The rust from Carson’s long layoff seemed to fall off in the period. Carson scored six of her eight points in the final quarter as she started attacking the basket aggressively. It seemed like every time Christian Fellowship would pare the lead down to single digits, Carson scored a timely layup to restore the Lady Lakers’ double-digit margin. Waller hit seven of her nine fourth-quarter free-throws to close out the game.
Calloway Head Coach Valerie Waller was thrilled to have her senior leader back in action as her team prepares for the postseason.
“It was great to have Elle Carson back on the court tonight,” Waller said. “She was rusty offensively but her presence on the floor was evident. Her senior leadership was felt in helping handle the ball and her defensive tenacity picks everyone up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.