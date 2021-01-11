CADIZ — The Calloway County Lady Lakers basketball team played their third road game in four days on Friday night. Facing a team that prides itself on pressure defense and physicality, one might think that fatigue would become a problem for the young Calloway team against the defending Fifth District Champion Trigg County Wildcats.
It was the senior-dominated Wildcat squad who succumbed to fatigue late in the game, though, as a gritty effort from Calloway County allowed the Lady Lakers to pull away late en route to a 51-43 victory.
Calloway County had possession of the ball and a slim one-point lead with three minutes left in the game. Head Coach Valerie Waller put the ball in the hands of her senior guard, Elle Carson, and Carson delivered. Carson attacked the basket off of a ball screen and finished at the rim. With that basket, Carson became the 12th member of the 1,000-point club at Calloway County and ignited a 10-1 Lady Laker scoring run over the next 2 1/2 minutes to secure the victory and a third straight road win.
Waller was thrilled to have Carson join her among the elite scorers in Calloway County history.
“Elle is such a great kid,” Waller said. “She plays so hard and is such a well-rounded person. I’m very happy for her.”
Both teams struggled to score early as the defensive pressure took its toll on the offensive end of the floor. The Calloway County guards were harassed and hurried by the Trigg County defense all over the floor. Halfway through the first quarter, the Lady Lakers had four turnovers and only two field-goal attempts. The Wildcats were dominating the offensive glass and already had seven offensive rebounds and 11 field-goal attempts. Trigg County could not take advantage of the disparity , though, as they were an anemic 2-of-11 from the field.
The first quarter ended with Calloway down only one point. Calloway County stayed close thanks to Skylar Waller scoring seven of her game-high 22 points in the quarter. Points proved to be even harder to come by for both teams in the second quarter. The Lady Lakers failed to score for the first six minutes of the second stanza and found themselves down seven points at 17-10. The Wildcats then turned the ball over on six of their final seven possessions. At the half, Calloway County had pulled within two points at 17-15.
In the second half, Waller’s squad did a much better job of handling the Trigg County pressure. The young Lady Lakers only committed two turnovers in the second half, while forcing twelve of the Wildcats twenty-four miscues. The game stayed close throughout the second half until the late run, which was spurred by Carson’s 1,000th point and punctuated by seventh-grader Sayler Lowe knocking down a critical three-point shot with just over a minute left to give Calloway County a seven-point lead.
Waller was excited about how her charges finished the game.
“This was a big win for us,” Waller said. “I thought our kids showed a lot of grit in the second half. Skylar played well. Elle is the glue that holds our team together,” Waller continued. “Sayler has worked so hard. For a seventh-grader to want the ball in that situation and then step up and knock down that shot is huge.”
Next up for Calloway County is a home contest against Graves County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
