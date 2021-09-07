DRAFFENVILLE — The good news for Calloway County in Monday night’s straight-sets volleyball loss at 2nd District opponent Marshall County is it appears the Lady Lakers have made progress against this team.
The final scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 are different from matches of past years, and closer. Still, Lady Lakers Head Coach Lindsey Jones thinks her team could have been even more competitive Monday.
“If we could have started the way we finished these sets, we could’ve made this real close, even beaten them,” said Jones, whose team was riding a two-match winning streak going into the encounter with Marshall. “We were getting really behind early in sets and you just can’t do that with a team like Marshall.”
Jones said the Lady Marshals (7-2) gave her team trouble at the net with rangy Halle Langhi, who was able to drive the ball with authority. Calloway only was able to register one defensive block. She also said Marshall’s defense proved quite tough to crack at times for the Lady Lakers (4-3).
“We had our moments, though,” said Jones, who received six kills and two service aces from junior middle hitter Gracie Friedrich, while junior outside hitter Carson McReynolds had five kills.
On defense, senior libero Kamden Underwood had six digs, while senior outside hitter Adison Hicks had nine. Friedrich also had the only block for the Lady Lakers.
