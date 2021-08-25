DRAFFENVILLE — After battling defending Region 1 girls soccer champion Marshall County very close in the first half, Murray High seemed to run out of gas Tuesday.
The Lady Marshals quickly extended a 1-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 5-0 victory.
Marshall’s Kelsey Crass scored two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half to give the Lady Marshals (6-1) breathing room.This followed a Kinsley Perry score in the first half.
Kallen Fuller then continued the surge with a goal 10 minutes into the second that would be followed by another from Zoe Maxlow 16 minutes in. Murray High keeper Ella Parker did what she could with 10 saves, while Anastasia Bryson added four for the Lady Tigers (2-2-1).
Now, Murray High prepares for Thursday’s first meeting of the season with arch rival Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. That contest is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.