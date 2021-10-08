MURRAY — In a matchup of the top two winningest girls soccer programs this season in Region 1, it was the team with the most wins staying ahead of the No. 2 team in Thursday’s 2nd District title match.
Marshall County, the defending region champion, broke a 1-1 deadlock with a goal late in the first half, then added an insurance goal in the first 20 seconds of the second half, to defeat Graves County, 3-1 and secure the district crown at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Both teams advance to Region 1 Tournament next week. Marshall (19-3) will face Paducah Tilghman, while the Lady Eagles (14-5-1) will meet McCracken County in matches that will be played at Colburn Stadium on the Marshall campus in Draffenville.
Marshall swept the season series with Graves but in matches decided by close margins, 2-0 at Draffenville and 2-1 in Mayfiield.
Marshall hit the ground running Thursday, though, attacking the Graves defense hard in the early going. Mia Teague’s free kick was deflected into the Graves goal just seven minutes into the contest for a 1-0 lead. However, the Lady Eagles answered as Hadley Looper scored on a long shot off a free kick of her own.
Then, with about six minutes left before halftime, Zoe Maxlow sent a corner kick toward the Graves box and Teague was in position to pop the ball into the net to put the Lady Marshals ahead to stay at 2-1.
Marshall then put the match away almost as soon as the referee signaled for play to resume in the second half. The Lady Marshals quickly pushed the ball deep into the Graves zone and Maxlow found a streaking Kallen Fuller in perfect position to score and up the lead to 3-1.
Marshall used its overall team speed to keep the dangerous Lady Eagles from having too many opportunities at cutting into the lead, while just missing on some opportunities of its own to up the lead.
