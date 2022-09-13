PADUCAH —Head Coach Emily Chipman and her Murray High cross country teams traveled to Paducah for the 2022 McCracken County Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Tigers managed a third-place finish out of nine teams, while the boys team placed seventh in a 10-team field at Stuart Nelson Park.

Leah Jenkins led the Murray High girls with a fourth-place finish in the 5K race. Gabby Ault of St. Mary has been dominant, so far this season, and steadily pulled away from the field for another victory.