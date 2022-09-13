PADUCAH —Head Coach Emily Chipman and her Murray High cross country teams traveled to Paducah for the 2022 McCracken County Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Tigers managed a third-place finish out of nine teams, while the boys team placed seventh in a 10-team field at Stuart Nelson Park.
Leah Jenkins led the Murray High girls with a fourth-place finish in the 5K race. Gabby Ault of St. Mary has been dominant, so far this season, and steadily pulled away from the field for another victory.
Jade Green joined Jenkins in the top 10 for the Lady Tigers with an eighth-place showing, while Sophia Spier cracked the top 20 with an 18th-place finish. Madelyn Myers crossed the line in 47th, while Meg Robinson rounded out the scoring for Murray High in 51st. Macey Collier and Kai Felts also completed the race for Chipman’s squad in 65th and 69th, respectively.
The Lady Tigers finished just behind runner-up Fort Campbell in third place.
In boys action, McCracken edged out Graves County for the team title by just two points. The top two teams finished nearly 50 points ahead of third place Dawson Springs as McCracken and Graves each had five runners claim a spot in the top 25.
Luke Tompkins posted a 15th place finish to lead Murray High to seventh. Cullen Larkin followed Tompkins in 47th place, while Owen Riddle finished 52nd for the Tigers.
Noble Kieffer nosed out Chris Bloomdahl by less than two seconds for 54th place as the duo completed the Murray High scoring. Arnaldo Madrid (61st), Cameron Davis (73rd), Jack Stiff (86th), Thomas Bucy (92nd), Gavin Gorman (99th) and Travis Tucker (108th) also finished the race for the Tigers.
Murray Middle’s Guervenson Binfield-Smith won the 4K middle school boys’ race over runner-up Steeven Binfield-Smith. The Murray Middle duo finished well ahead of the rest of the field. Holly Green came in 44th as the top finisher for the Murray Middle girls team.
