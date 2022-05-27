MURRAY — Murray High School senior, Farris Howard, has been accepted to Transylvania University Track and Field program, an NCAA Division III institution. Howard committed to participate during a celebratory signing at Murray High School. Sean McNulty, Transylvania University head track coach, said they are beyond excited to have Farris Howard come and join their 2022-2023 program.
Consistent with Division III’s goal of fostering an environment where students can follow their passions and discover their potential, Division III student-athletes are encouraged to Discover themselves, Develop into well-rounded adults, and Dedicate themselves to achieving their potential while at Transylvania.
Transylvania University is a private liberal arts college located in Lexington.
