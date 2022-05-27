Transy signing

The Transylvania Pioneers NCAA Division III Celebratory Signing for Murray High track and field athlete Farris Howard included, from left, Debora Hooks (friend), Sue Farris Howard, (mother), Farris Howard, Annabel Wilcher (Murray High Track and Field manager) and Tish Kinsey (friend). Back: Krysten Sebby, Murray High Track and Field coach.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — Murray High School senior, Farris Howard, has been accepted to Transylvania University Track and Field program, an NCAA Division III institution. Howard committed to participate during a celebratory signing at Murray High School. Sean McNulty, Transylvania University head track coach, said they are beyond excited to have Farris Howard come and join their 2022-2023 program.

Consistent with Division III’s goal of fostering an environment where students can follow their passions and discover their potential, Division III student-athletes are encouraged to Discover themselves, Develop into well-rounded adults, and Dedicate themselves to achieving their potential while at Transylvania.

Transylvania University is a private liberal arts college located in Lexington. 