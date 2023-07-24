MURRAY — Apparently, Murray High junior Emerson Vaughn is not quite through with play this season on the Bluegrass Golf Tour after all.
After a sixth-place finish in the BGT Championship about a week ago in Bardstown, Vaughn has been invited to attend a postseason activity. Having been among the top eight players this season in the Girls 15-18 age division, she is eligible to be part of the BGT’s Bluegrass Cup that is scheduled for late October at Crosswinds Golf Club in Bowling Green.
This will be after the high school golf season has concluded in Kentucky. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tournament is scheduled for the first week of October.
Vaughn was invited to the BGT Championship because she won two of its events this year. Now, she will have a chance to play in what has the makings of being a very interesting activity.
The top eight Class of 2024 or younger players in the Boys and Girls 15-18 Divisions and the top four players in the Boys 12-14, Girls 14 & Under, Boys 11-12, Boys 10 & Under and Girls 12 & Under divisions will engage in a Ryder Cup-style event. BGT Players of the Year Eli Stamper of Scottsville and Caroline Childers of Bowling Green will serve as the captains for the two teams.
Vaughn will be joined by fellow Region 1 player Katie Abernathy of Hickman County. Vaughn’s wins came in events at The Cullan at Mineral State Park in Lyon County and Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Golf Course in Gilbertsville.
