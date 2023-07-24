MURRAY — Apparently, Murray High junior Emerson Vaughn is not quite through with play this season on the Bluegrass Golf Tour after all.

After a sixth-place finish in the BGT Championship about a week ago in Bardstown, Vaughn has been invited to attend a postseason activity. Having been among the top eight players this season in the Girls 15-18 age division, she is eligible to be part of the BGT’s Bluegrass Cup that is scheduled for late October at Crosswinds Golf Club in Bowling Green.

