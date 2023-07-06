GILBERTSVILLE— Murray High rising junior Emerson Vaughn has had a busy summer so far with the Bluegrass Golf Tour - Junior Series and that time became a bit more enjoyable this past weekend.
Vaughn participated in a BGT stop at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Golf Course and, despite facing suffocating heat on Saturday, persevered. The Lady Tiger finished the 18-hole event with a very respectable 80 (8-over par) to win the girls 15-18 division by eight strokes.
This gave Vaughn her second BGT win of the year as she also had prevailed at The Cullan at Mineral State Park in Lyon County back in April.
In late May, Vaughn finished second at Drake Creek in Livingston County and was fourth in a very competitive field in early June at the two-day Cullan Brown Invitational at Paxton Park in Paducah, which also included several other local players.
Vaughn finished seven strokes ahead of Calloway County rising senior Javen Campbell (tied for 10th) and 10 strokes clear of Murray High teammate and classmate Macy Saylor (15th).
Local boys players have also been using the BGT as a training ground this summer.
Murray High rising sophomore Ian Dahncke gave the Bluegrass College Showcase last week at the Wildcat Course at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington and seemed to emerge with a rather respectable showing. Battling a fierce course and even fiercer heat, Dahncke ended tied for 20th in the two-day event and improved four places on the second day.
Dahncke also gave the Cullan Brown event a try at Paxton and emerged with a 28th-place showing against a very competitive field.
Calloway rising senior Micah Koehecke also visited Paxton for a BGT event in early June at Paxton and tied for 11th, while Murray High rising senior Reed Jarvis was 15th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.