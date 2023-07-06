GILBERTSVILLE— Murray High rising junior Emerson Vaughn has had a busy summer so far with the Bluegrass Golf Tour - Junior Series and that time became a bit more enjoyable this past weekend.

Vaughn participated in a BGT stop at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Golf Course and, despite facing suffocating heat on Saturday, persevered. The Lady Tiger finished the 18-hole event with a very respectable 80 (8-over par) to win the girls 15-18 division by eight strokes.

