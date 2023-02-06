MURRAY—In what has to be its finest performance of the season, Murray High flattened a Paducah Tilghman team Saturday in girls’ basketball.
The Lady Tigers avenged two earlier losses this season to the Lady Blue Tornado with a stunning 60-31 win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The win moved the Lady Tigers to 8-13 on the season, while Tilghman fell to 9-8.
Murray High started the day by storming out of the starting gate to lead 22-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Tigers’ offense then had a bit of a slowdown in the second stanza, but its solid defensive effort maintained a healthy 28-13 edge at halftime.
The Lady Tigers restarted the offense in the third quarter, outscoring Tilghman by seven points to take a 43-21 lead to the final eight minutes. Murray High then finished the victory in style with a strong fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Tornado by seven points.
Forward Alyssa Daughrity and guard Mylee Smith paced the Lady Tigers by each scoring 16 points. Meanwhile, guard/forward Kendyll English supplied 13 big points from the bench. Forward Madeline Howell had five points, guard Brooklynne Darnell had four and guards Riley Campbell and Kaydence Kindle both ended with three.
In both of the earlier meetings with Tilghman, the Lady Tigers failed to reach 30 points and the inability to handle the Lady Tornado’s full-court pressure defense was a big reason. Tilghman took a 38-27 win at Paducah, then handled the Lady Tigers, 49-23, in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic in December. Saturday, this was not a factor in the game.
In the first meeting at Paducah, Murray was within striking distance during the fourth quarter but could not put together the big scoring run it needed to take the lead. Turnovers and several missed shots were the problem for Murray High on that occasion.
Tilghman did not have a player score in double figures, but guards Diamond Gray and Myiesha Smith each had nine points.
