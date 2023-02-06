Kendyll English

Murray High's Kendyll English had 13 points Saturday.

MURRAY—In what has to be its finest performance of the season, Murray High flattened a Paducah Tilghman team Saturday in girls’ basketball.

The Lady Tigers avenged two earlier losses this season to the Lady Blue Tornado with a stunning 60-31 win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The win moved the Lady Tigers to 8-13 on the season, while Tilghman fell to 9-8. 

