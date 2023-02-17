MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers came out on top against the Carlisle County Lady Comets Thursday night in what was a rematch of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament title game last month, in which the Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Comets by nine points.
Murray High took a six-point lead into halftime and never gave that lead back to Carlisle, as it ended up winning the game by a final score of 49-37, in its final regular-season game of 2023 at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
“We have been trying to build confidence all year to reach our full potential coming off of last year,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust, whose team improved to 11-16 on the season, while Carlisle dropped to 17-10.
This is happening one year after the Lady Tigers struggled to a 4-20 campaign.
“They were not going to repeat that... We’ve been keeping up all year with the preseason top-10 rankings and we knew that we could mix it up with a lot of those teams,” Foust added.
This is a big win for the Lady Tigers as they play in the first round of the Girls 4th District Tournament against Marshall County in Draffenville as they look to continue their season.
Thursday, the Lady Tigers moved the ball well on offense, with three different players scoring in the double figures. Senior center Alyssa Daughrity notched yet another double-double on the season as she finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. while eighth grader Kaydence Kindle and freshman forward Kendyll English both had 11 points.
But what was really the driving force in the Lady Tigers’ win was their active and physical defense. Despite only scoring three points in the third quarter, Murray High’s defense was able to hold the halftime lead and led 29-26 going into the fourth quarter. However, in the final eight minutes, Murray High’s offense took over, outscoring the Lady Comets, 20-11, and reversing the trend of the All-A region title game loss where Carlisle took over the game with its offense in the late going.
“I think our defense was everything. I think that when we’re at our best offensively, it’s because we’re getting cooking on defense,” said Foust. “The girls get a little confidence coming off of that, and then they’re more aggressive in the halfcourt... and that’s huge for us.”
The Lady Tigers tallied eight steals over the course of the game, as well as forcing many other turnovers.
