English vs. Carlisle

Murray High's Kendyll English drives the baseline against Carlisle County's Alexis Jones Thursday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers came out on top against the Carlisle County Lady Comets Thursday night in what was a rematch of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament title game last month, in which the Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Comets by nine points.

Murray High took a six-point lead into halftime and never gave that lead back to Carlisle, as it ended up winning the game by a final score of 49-37, in its final regular-season game of 2023 at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. 

Tags

Recommended for you