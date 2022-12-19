Crosstown Classic girls

Murray High's Alyssa Daughrity prepares to try a shot against Calloway County's Lexi McClure (20) Saturday night at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JONAH MORGAN/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The first girls basketball installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic proved to be an entertaining game Saturday as rivals Calloway County and Murray High engaged in a close, hard-fought game.

The game was very physical, especially in the later stages of the game, but the physicality of the game did not deter Murray High as the Lady Tigers were able to hold on to a big early lead in a 39-34 win at the CFSB center on the Murray State campus. The win was Murray High’s first over the Lady Lakers since the 2018-19 season when the Lady Tigers won the Region 1 championship and swept Calloway.