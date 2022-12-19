MURRAY — The first girls basketball installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic proved to be an entertaining game Saturday as rivals Calloway County and Murray High engaged in a close, hard-fought game.
The game was very physical, especially in the later stages of the game, but the physicality of the game did not deter Murray High as the Lady Tigers were able to hold on to a big early lead in a 39-34 win at the CFSB center on the Murray State campus. The win was Murray High’s first over the Lady Lakers since the 2018-19 season when the Lady Tigers won the Region 1 championship and swept Calloway.
The Lady Tigers (3-4, 1-1 in 4th District play) took a 10-point lead into halftime, but the Lady Lakers (1-6, 0-1 in district play) kept it close throughout the course of the game with some big shots and some physical defense late in the game.
“With last year’s team, I think our eyes would have gotten big and kind of panicked a little bit, but we stayed the course,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust. “We know what works for us, we see the film and they really stuck to the gameplan more than any other game this year.”
Making the biggest impact for Murray High was forward/center Alyssa Daughrity, who was the driving force all night down in the post. She had an impressive double-double as she put up 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Murray High also got a good game from guard Mylee Smith, also scored eight points behind two made three pointers. All eight of those points came in the second quarter, as she was the driving force behind an impressive 18-point second quarter by Murray High that resulted in a 24-14 halftime lead.
Both of Smith’s threes came as the Lady Lakers were attempting to cut down the lead with a run of their own.The Lady Lakers, though, were able to stay in the game with a very prepared Calloway defense coming out of halftime, never letting Murray High grow the lead beyond 10 points.
On the offensive side of the ball for Calloway, guard Jaiden Koch kept her team in the game, leading all scorers with 23 points, 14 of which came in a fourth quarter in which the Lady Lakers cut the lead to as little as five points. Forward Sayler Lowe, Calloway’s usual main scoring threat, also chipped in nine points.
The Lady Lakers fought up until the very end, forcing 13 turnovers over the course of the game with seven of those being in the second half. After Murray High’s impressive scoring second quarter, Calloway was then able to hold the Lady Tigers to 15 points, less than they had in that second quarter alone.
“We had some people step up tonight. Jaiden Koch stepped up big tonight. We had some young ladies who got in there and battled hard and went at it full tilt, and that’s what we have to continue to do,” said Lady Lakers Head Coach David Brown.
Despite the slower second half offensively, the Lady Tigers were still able to pull it out in the end thanks to their great rebounding. On two separate occasions in the fourth quarter, Murray High was at the free-throw line and missed with Daughrity grabbing crucial offensive rebounds and putting them back up and in to extend their late lead. Daughrity scored six of her points and grabbed four of her rebounds down the final stretch.
