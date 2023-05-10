MURRAY — For Murray High girls athletics, Carlisle County has been a particular problem the past two years.
In basketball, it was the Lady Comets that ended the Lady Tigers’ hopes of returning to the Kentucky All “A” State Tournament with a second-half comeback this past season at Mayfield. Then, there was softball, who suffered the same fate in last season’s All “A” regional on the Lady Comets’ home field. Two subsequent losses have followed since then, one of which ruined Murray High’s 4-0 start this season.
And all of those games had been in the hills outside of Bardwell. Tuesday, Murray High finally got a chance to meet Carlisle on its home field, and home cooking was just what the doctor ordered.
Murray High scored twice in the first inning and pitcher Kylie Chapman, with some amazing defensive help, took it from there in a 2-1 win that broke the Carlisle curse.
“The thing that got me was when the parents started standing up with two outs. They knew the stakes. They knew that Carlisle had been somebody that had driven them crazy,” said Murray High Head Coach Jonathan Rogers, whose team improved to 10-12 on the season, while Carlisle dropped to 14-12. “We had some errors (two with one of those leading to Carlisle’s only run in the fourth inning) and we made mistakes, but the big difference between our (close) losses to Paducah Tilghman (5-3 at Paducah) and Livingston (Central, 9-8 in Smithland) is that, even when the girls made mistakes today, they moved on.”
This seemed like the classic game where one team that has an opponent’s number makes plays that demoralize that opponent and gives it the opening to continue the misery. Carlisle’s defense was why Murray High did not have a bigger lead with first baseman Derryauna Hudspeth probably being robbed of two RBI hits, one on an amazing leaping grab by Carlisle second baseman Alexis Jones in the sixth inning as Chapman’s leadoff double was wasted.
However, the Lady Tigers’ own defense was pretty darn impressive too. Marlee Riddle had two sensational plays, one on a running backhand catch of a long shot to dead center in the second and a diving grab of a foul bunt in the seventh that seemed to encourage Chapman as she ended the game with her fifth and sixth strikeouts of the game.
Riddle was not alone, though. Mayla Smith, who started at catcher, made a nice catch on a liner to right in the sixth, while left fielder Alden Collins made two big catches off Carlisle bats, one about five feet in front of the left-field fence in the sixth.
Chapman only surrendered two hits against the dangerous Lady Comets, but it was her own bat that helped give the Lady Tigers the early lead as she reached base on an error off a screaming grounder that went through the legs of a Carlisle fielder. Hudspeth’s sharp liner to center was caught but became a run-scoring sacrifice fly as Aiden Farr scored after she and Riddle opened the inning with singles.
