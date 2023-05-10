Riddle catch

Murray High outfielder Marlee Riddle makes a running backhanded catch on a fly ball to deep center field Tuesday in the Lady Tigers' big 2-1 win over Carlisle County at Lady Tiger Field in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAYFor Murray High girls athletics, Carlisle County has been a particular problem the past two years.

In basketball, it was the Lady Comets that ended the Lady Tigers’ hopes of returning to the Kentucky All “A” State Tournament with a second-half comeback this past season at Mayfield. Then, there was softball, who suffered the same fate in last season’s All “A” regional on the Lady Comets’ home field. Two subsequent losses have followed since then, one of which ruined Murray High’s 4-0 start this season.

