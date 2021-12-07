MAYFIELD — After dropping its first three games of the season, Murray High really wanted to gain a win at Mayfield.
And the Lady Tigers got it, by going to a reliable source. Junior center Alyssa Daughrity and her 6-1 frame proved to be the perfect option as her size gave the host Lady Cardinals all night as she scored 22 points to pace the Lady Tigers in a 45-34 win Monday at the Mayfield Sports Arena.
Daughrity took charge quickly by scoring 13 of the Lady Tigers’ 15 points as they jumped to a 15-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter against a Mayfield team playing its first game of the season.
The Lady Cardinals tried to make a game of it in the second quarter and had a chance to cut the lead to as little as two before halftime. However, senior forward Jade Oakley’s only basket of the night, a 3-pointer late in the quarter gave the Lady Tigers some breathing room, 25-18 at the break.
From there, Daughrity continued to wreak havoc down low with several blocked shots, as well as at least 10 rebounds in the game as the Lady Tigers pushed the lead to 36-22 at the end of the third quarter before cruising to a needed first win of the new season.
Another reason for the Lady Tigers’ success Monday was improvement as far as taking care of the ball as they had 11 turnovers, significantly fewer than their first three games.
Along with Daughrity, Murray High got 12 big points from sophomore guard Makira Bomar, while junior forward Madeline Howell contributed eight points in the win.
Mayfield was led by forward Addaley Smith with 12 points, while eighth grader Lexi Feagin had nine points, all on 3-point shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.