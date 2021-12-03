CADIZ — Thursday night’s game between the Trigg County Lady Wildcats and the Murray High Lady Tigers was decided by one crucial aspect: the ability to put the ball in the basket.
The Lady Wildcats muscled their way to a 38-29 win against Murray High due to a lack of scoring from the Lady Tigers in big moments and key shots from the Lady Wildcats to take Murray out of the game. While it was a tough loss for the Lady Tigers, Head Coach Tom Foust has optimism for his team.
“I reminded them [the team] that there were still some positives and improvements from our last game, and that it’s okay to be unsatisfied, and we don’t need to dwell on the outcome of this game,” said Foust, whose team was significantly more competitive Thursday night than it was in its opener Tuesday night in Murray.
On that occasion, the Lady Tigers (0-2) were easily handled by a Graves County team that is a contender for the Region 1 title this year.
The catalyst for Trigg (2-0) that ultimately was problematic for the Lady Tigers was their ability to hit shots from behind the arc. Lady Cats junior forward Kara Hyde hit three treys on her way to scoring 11 points and many of those came in big moments to stave off any runs from Murray High.
One particularly damaging 3-pointer came in the third quarter and put the Lady Cats up by 10 points. Murray High never could close the gap to less than six points the rest of the game.
Combined with a big 14-point night from junior guard Olivia Noffsinger and 10 more tacked on by center Marleigh Reynolds, Trigg was able to pull away from Murray High after the early stages of the second quarter, when the Lady Tigers led 12-10 before going ice cold from the field.
“Trigg is a well-coached team and they were where they needed to be often,” Foust said. “We are still getting a lot of our lineup acclimated to the speed and aggressiveness at the varsity level.”
No matter if it was the speed, aggressiveness, or defense of the Lady Cats, the struggles of the Lady Tigers were plain and simple: their inability to convert when they had the opportunities.
Despite the night going the wrong way for Murray High, their players showed noticeable improvement from Tuesday. Junior center Alyssa Daughrity had her first double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds, with teammates Madeline Howell (junior forward) and Makira Bomar (sophomore guard) scoring six points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.