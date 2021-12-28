MURRAY — For the first 30 minutes of the Murray High’s 39-37 girls basketball loss on Monday to Livingston Central (2-3), the Lady Tigers were playing their best basketball of the season.
With a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter that was produced by an incredible sequence from senior Jade Oakley that led to a quick 3-pointer and an assist to junior guard Brooklyn Darnell, the Lady Tigers looked destined to get their second win of the season.
However, the final two minutes were not kind to Murray High.
After some timely baskets by Lady Cards’ Victoria Joiner and some clutch free throws by Emersyn Ramage, the Lady Cards (2-3) overtook the Lady Tigers (1-7) and emerged with a two-point win and the opportunity to see district rival Trigg County, for the first time of the season tonight.
Even with the loss, the improvement of the Lady Tigers shown was immaculate. Murray High found itself a dynamic duo in Oakley, a forward, and junior center Alyssa Daughrity, as the two combined for 25 points Monday. Daughrity ended with 13 and Oakley 12.
Oakley found her range in this game, making three 3-pointers, while Daughrity had some key plays down the stretch to keep Murray High in the game.
The new press breaker implemented by the Lady Tigers after several rough games in which teams had used press defenses was a big reason they kept the game so close, significantly lowering their turnovers.
“Our press break and being able to handle their press seemed to improve a lot tonight,” Daughrity explained. “We beat their press almost every time down the floor and looked for our options which helped us to beat it with ease.”
In the end, a 21-point outing by Victoria Joiner of the Lady Cards proved to be the catalyst in Livingston’s win.
Their fast-paced play ended up being the key factor in their monstrous comeback over the final minutes, and, while the Lady Tigers could keep up for most of the game, the Lady Cards’ play style ended up getting the best of Murray High.
The Lady Tigers missed the play from guards Makira Bomar and Peyton Wray Monday, two key players that could have contributed big minutes. As of press time, the condition of these players was unknown, but they will be missed in the lineup until their return, as the speed and quickness of Bomar playmaking of Wrey were sorely missed in this fast-paced, grind-it-out type game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.