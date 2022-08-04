HOPKINSVILLE — Tuesday’s second session of competition in the annual Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational changed to Ladies Day as girls high school players from throughout western Kentucky hit the links a day after the boys had their turn.
Murray High was among those teams participating as the Lady Tigers played in their fourth event within a week as a busy schedule to the start the season continued.
Emerson Vaughn continued a strong start to the season by finishing her 18 holes with a score of 83, while teammate Macy Saylor followed that with an 86. After a rough start to the season, Jansyn Hays found the 80s for the first time this season by shooting 88.
The very fast pace to the start of the season continues for Murray High and Calloway County players with another event in Hopkinsville on Friday, the Christian County Invitational at Western Hills Municipal Golf Club.
