Darnell vs. Muhlenberg

Murray High guard Brooklyne Darnell (12) uses a pick from teammate Alyssa Daughrity (40) to try and drive the ball toward the basket Friday against Muhlenberg County at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JONAH MORGAN/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers had a full day of girls basketball work on Friday as they played in back-to-back games against Muhlenberg County  and Todd County Central on the final day of The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic.

As for their first game against Muhlenberg, the Lady Tigers went into halftime down seven points but could never really get an offensive flow going in a 45-31 loss at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The Lady Tigers then experienced fate in Game 2, going to halftime within striking distance against Todd but struggling in the second half in falling, 58-34 to finish the event with a season record of 4-7.