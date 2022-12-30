MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers had a full day of girls basketball work on Friday as they played in back-to-back games against Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central on the final day of The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic.
As for their first game against Muhlenberg, the Lady Tigers went into halftime down seven points but could never really get an offensive flow going in a 45-31 loss at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The Lady Tigers then experienced fate in Game 2, going to halftime within striking distance against Todd but struggling in the second half in falling, 58-34 to finish the event with a season record of 4-7.
Against Muhlenberg, freshman forward Kendyll English and senior guard Brooklyne Darnell were tied for leading scorer's honors for the Lady Tigers with eight points apiece. Senior center Alyssa Daughrity also had six points, as well as eight rebounds.
However, Lady Mustang’s defense was very active throughout the game, affecting a lot of shots. The Lady Tigers finished the game with only eight turnovers, but were worn down by Muhlenberg's physical defense.
“I thought that Muhlenberg (10-4 with the win) was one of the best teams that we have played this year," said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust. "They’re well coached with good talent at all spots, and I think we played one of our better games, even though we ended up with the loss."
As for the second game of the day, Murray High played against a talented team inTodd, and the fatigue from playing back-to-back games started to show, especially in the second half.
The Lady Tigers went into the half down, 28-18, but they were not able to make a comeback as the Lady Rebels(9-5 with the win) came out of the break more aggressive and tried to force more turnovers with their full-court press.
Daughrity was the leading scorer in this one with 10 points, but she fouled out in the second half. Freshman guard Elli Stricklin had eight points behind two made 3-pointers.
The Lady Tigers only turned the ball over six times in the first half despite this game being their second in a row. But in the second half, the Lady Rebels attacked much heavier defensively, and Murray High started to show their fatigue, turning the ball over 11 times.
“We’re going to try to take about ten minutes every possession, because playing four games in a 24-hour span is tough,” Foust said about the difficulties of playing four games in such a short time frame.
The Lady Tigers will look to get back in the win column in their next game, which does not happen until a home game on Jan. 9 against Fulton County.
