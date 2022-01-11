MURRAY — After a decade of dominance over Region 1, the Murray High Lady Tigers took their first All-A regional tournament loss to the Hickman County Lady Falcons Monday night by a 25-15 score at Taylor Gymnasium.
A rough night on offense from the Lady Tigers (3-9) came as Hickman’s Justice Midyett had a good shooting performance that keyed the win for the Lady Falcons (3-7) .
Also a catalyst for a Hickman win was the strong defense played on Murray High center Alyssa Daughrity. They held her to just four points, tying her season-low in scoring, while sophomore guard Mylee Smith was the leading scorer for the Lady Tigers, picking up five. Sophomore guard Makira Bomar and seventh-grade forward Cadence Kindle had three points apiece on a night where Murray High had a hard time making shots.
Hickman came out firing in the first quarter, putting up 12 points in the period, while Murray High could only muster three points.
After that, the Lady Falcons’ ability to force turnovers and play consistent offense allowed them to keep at least at an eight-point lead for the rest of the game. Hickman’s ability to grab offensive rebounds and hold the ball for long stretches kept scoring low and kept the ball out of Murray High’s hands.
With Head Coach Tom Foust out, assistant coach Kyler Barnes took the helm for this game for the Lady Tigers.
While his team did not end the game in the lead, they ended up pulling together a late run in the fourth quarter. This was created by Barnes’ decision to pressure the thriving Hickman offense.
“At first it seemed like we came out a little shaky, but we found their [Hickman’s] shooters and I think we did a good job trying to contain them as we got a bit more fluent with our defense.”
With this loss, the Lady Tigers are eliminated from the All-A Regional Tournament, so they will wait until next Tuesday when Christian Fellowship comes into town.
Monday’s loss was the first in an All-A regional since the Lady Tigers were defeated by Ballard Memorial in the championship game of the 2011 All-A at Graves County High School in Mayfield.
