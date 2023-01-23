Campbell vs.CFS

Murray High’s Riley Campbell (white uniform) drives the lane against Christian Fellowship’s Lillian Burnett (5) and Renee Shields (4 in black), in their matchup at Taylor Gymnasium Friday night.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — competitive first three quarters of the 4th District matchup between the Murray High Lady Tigers and the Christian Fellowship turned into an ugly finish Friday night. CFS cranked up its defensive pressure and outscored Murray High 23-6 in the final period of play to win 51-31. 

The Lady Eagles (13-5, 1-1) were led by junior guard Gracie Howard’s 20 points, including a decisive 7-of-9 effort at the foul line to close out the game.

Tags

Recommended for you