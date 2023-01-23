MURRAY — competitive first three quarters of the 4th District matchup between the Murray High Lady Tigers and the Christian Fellowship turned into an ugly finish Friday night. CFS cranked up its defensive pressure and outscored Murray High 23-6 in the final period of play to win 51-31.
The Lady Eagles (13-5, 1-1) were led by junior guard Gracie Howard’s 20 points, including a decisive 7-of-9 effort at the foul line to close out the game.
The Lady Tigers (6-10, 1-2 in district play) were able to match the intensity of the Lady Eagles for the entire first half, and the teams seemingly traded baskets the whole way. Junior guard Mylee Smith scored all of her five points and three blocks from senior center Alyssa Daughrity provided the offense and defense to keep them close in the first quarter, as the teams were tied, 9-9. Keeping Howard scoreless in the period was crucial for the great start.
The second quarter saw another stalemate as a balanced Lady Tiger attack produced buckets from five different players, and after a 10-10 back-and-forth, the teams were still tied at halftime, 19-19, heading into their locker rooms.
Murray High then came out of the halftime break on a 4-0 run to take a 23-19 lead, but with better and more intense defensive pressure, the Lady Eagles made a run of their own and never looked back. A 9-2 run ended the quarter and foreshadowed what was coming in the final eight minutes.
A near-perfect final quarter of play for CFS ended the Lady Tigers’ only chance to snap their two-game losing streak and stay atop the district standings. CFS shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and an almost perfect 12-for-14 from the charity stripe and was able to pull away in the end.
“The press got us,” said fourth-year Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust. “We’ve been doing better of having longer stretches of basketball without our eyes getting big and just kind of getting frazzled. I think we did for a second there against the press. They were taking away our primary option, in which that was a possibility. I’ve got to do a better job of going to an audible quicker and just kind of calming everybody down and that’s my fault.”
Daughrity’s eight points and eight rebounds led the Lady Tigers with eighth-grade guard Kaydence Kindle pitching in five. Senior forward Madeline Howell had four points and guard classmate Brooklyn Darnell had three. Senior guard Riley Campbell, junior guard Reese Downey and freshman guard/forward Kendyll English each had two points to round out the scoring for Murray High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.