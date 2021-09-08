MURRAY — Murray High Head Girls Soccer Coach Shauna Traylor is absolutely not an advocate about so-called “moral victories.”
However, as she discussed her team’s 2-0 loss to defending Region 1 champion and 2nd District foe Marshall County Tuesday evening at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, she could not help but be proud of her team’s effort. Just weeks removed from a 5-0 loss at Draffenville against this same team, she had just watched the Lady Tigers give their all, and, unlike the last meeting, scare the defending champs a few times with some very close misses on scoring chances.
“What I told the girls after the game is if we can get a goal against them, then we’re rolling. We’ve just got to get over that hump,” Traylor said.
The Lady Tigers had three good chances in the final 15 minutes. First, Addison Foley hit the crossbar on a free kick from about 30 yards out. Then, Malaika Gachoka followed a nice pass from Jalyn Fuqua to the goal that Marshall keeper Parker Perry fumbled for a second before securing to prevent Gachoka from having a chance to kick the ball into the net.
The Lady Tigers (5-5-1) also had a direct kick that bounced inside the Marshall box for a few seconds before being cleared.
This came at the end of a second half in which the Lady Tigers got physical with the speedy Marshall front and midfiield players.
“They played a complete game,” Traylor said of her team,acknowledging that they seemed to be determined not to allow a repeat of the second half last month in Draffenville. That is when the Lady Marshals hit Murray High with three goals in the opening 10 minutes after leading just 1-0 at halftime.
“We didn’t back down. What happened the last time we played them is they scored again and again and again. I told them that, if they scored on us, to keep their heads up. We had to keep those heads up because we know anything can happen.”
Marshall (11-2) took a 1-0 lead with about 22 minutes left in the first half on a rocket shot from the left side by Kinsley Perry after a long pass from Zoe Maxlow put her in position for the shot. Another long pass, this one from Anna Robertson, put Kelsey Crass in position to attack the goal and score with 2:46 left before halftime.
Marshall seemed headed for another score in the final minutes but Murray High defender Riley Campbell’s strip from behind of Crass prevented her from taking advantage of a open net.
