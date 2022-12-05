MURRAY — A shorthanded Murray High team succumbed to the turnover bug Saturday afternoon as they fell behind early and couldn’t keep up with the Massac County (Illinois) Lady Patriots, eventually falling 56-30.
Limited to only one field goal in the opening period, a 3-pointer from the left wing by junior guard Mylee Smith, the offensive woes from last season of the Lady Tigers (1-2) resurfaced after a promising two games to open the season. Playing without senior guard Riley Campbell to help bring the ball up the court and provide stability in the half-court offense, and promising, athletic eighth-grade standout Kaydence Kindle, Murray High trailed 13-3 at the end of the quarter.
“Our girls fought hard, even shorthanded,” said fourth-year Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust. “The film from this game will be a great benefit for us in the long run.”
Senior big Alyssa Daughrity and freshman forward Kendyll English provided a much-needed spark in the second quarter, as the Lady Tigers managed 12 points, yet still trailed 29-15 at the half. Turnovers were the biggest reason for Massac’s lead as it scored 13 points off of 12 turnovers in the half.
Massac outscored Murray High 16-9 in the third quarter, with Smith tallying five more points for the hosts, along with another basket from Daughrity and a layup for sophomore guard Allison Vonnahme. But that just was not enough as the Tigers had a time handling the ball at the top of the key, resulting in several steals and fast-break opportunities for the Lady Patriots.
