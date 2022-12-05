Murray High vs. Massac GB

Murray High’s Mylee Smith surveys the defense in the Lady Tigers’ game against Massac County (Ill.)) on Saturday at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The junior guard had eight points, including a couple of 3-pointers in the game.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY —  A shorthanded Murray High team succumbed to the turnover bug Saturday afternoon as they fell behind early and couldn’t keep up with the Massac County (Illinois) Lady Patriots, eventually falling 56-30.

Limited to only one field goal in the opening period, a 3-pointer from the left wing by junior guard Mylee Smith, the offensive woes from last season of the Lady Tigers (1-2) resurfaced after a promising two games to open the season. Playing without senior guard Riley Campbell to help bring the ball up the court and provide stability in the half-court offense, and promising, athletic eighth-grade standout Kaydence Kindle, Murray High trailed 13-3 at the end of the quarter.