MURRAY — Murray High found itself the visiting team on their own home field Monday night against second-seeded Marshall County but found themselves playing their best game of the season against the Lady Marshals. Trailing 4-0 late in the game, the third-seeded Lady Tigers tried to rally, but came up short, falling 4-2 to end their season.
Murray High (11-13) kept the game close through the first three innings, but then a pair of two-run innings put the Lady Marshals (17-14) up 4-0 at the end of five innings. Marshall was able to get an RBI single and also able to capitalize off an error in the bottom of the fourth, then matched that output in the bottom of the fifth when two more hits brought in two more runs.
But determined not to fade away easily, the Lady Tigers proved they weren’t the team that lost to Marshall by a combined score of 25-2 in their first two matchups of the year. They dug deep in the top of the sixth to go out with a fight.
Marlee Riddle drilled a ground ball through the right side with one out and reached second base when the ball went to the backstop during the next at bat. A walk followed, then Kylie Chapman dropped a hit into short centerfield, driving in a run. Derryauna Hudspeth drove in another run when she grounded out to short, cutting the lead to 4-2, firing up the team and the crowd.
The rally was short-lived however, as Marshall pitcher Allicen Harris closed out the game by retiring the side in order in the final inning.
Lady Tiger Head Coach Jonathan Rogers attributed the better results to his team’s focus the last couple of weeks.
“The last couple weeks, in general, we really buckled down,” said Rogers. “We focused on being efficient. Tried to put the ball in play, nothing big. The main emphasis today was they were going to put the ball in play and we had to make the outs. Simple, but that’s what we did for the most part.”
Rogers addressed his thoughts about his seniors after the game, as well.
“Definitely going to miss the seniors,” he said. “(Senior outfielder) Kaleigha (Hill) came out at the beginning of the year, she worked really hard. Her defense had improved a whole lot. Marlee is going to be missed a lot .. 26 stolen bases on the season, getting on base, whether it was a hit-by-pitch, walk, base hit, whatever it was, her on-base-percentage was high. She led the team and she was a good leader. Behind the plate, centerfield, anything..”
As far as the season and the future of the team as a whole,
“I think a lot of people didn’t have high expectations for us,” said Rogers. “I told the girls, ‘Who cares what other people think, we’ve got to focus on what we think as a team.’ We came out and worked on what we needed to work on. We kind of had a roller coaster of a season, but I think the big thing was that we focused in at the end and we gave some good teams big runs at the end and going into next year, we have a lot of pieces coming back minus the seniors. Because of the coaching switch last year, I didn’t get a lot of time with the girls in the offseason, so hopefully we’ll get to build up and get ready for next year.”
