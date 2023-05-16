Riddle

Murray High Lady Tiger catcher Marlee Riddle at the plate in the 4th District Tournament opening round 4-2 loss against the Marshall County Lady Marshals. The senior started a Murray rally in the 6th inning for the Tigers with a base hit into right field seconds later.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray High found itself the visiting team on their own home field Monday night against second-seeded Marshall County but found themselves playing their best game of the season against the Lady Marshals. Trailing 4-0 late in the game, the third-seeded Lady Tigers tried to rally, but came up short, falling 4-2 to end their season.

Murray High (11-13) kept the game close through the first three innings, but then a pair of two-run innings put the Lady Marshals (17-14) up 4-0 at the end of five innings. Marshall was able to get an RBI single and also able to capitalize off an error in the bottom of the fourth, then matched that output in the bottom of the fifth when two more hits brought in two more runs. 

Tags

Recommended for you