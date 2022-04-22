MURRAY — Unless something unexpected develops, Murray High will get its chance to play for a softball title tonight.
Weather forecasts are calling for good weather and that should allow the Lady Tigers to meet host Carlisle County for the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 championship at 6 tonight at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell. This should finally mark the end of the event after almost two weeks of rainouts and uncertainty.
Murray High advanced to the title game with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over Mayfield Tuesday night in which the Lady Tigers found themselves trailing 1-0 in the fifth inning as pitcher Kylie Chapman was tossing a no-hitter.
The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn the tables on the Lady Cardinals. Murray High and Carlisle were to have played Wednesday evening but, following the theme of the tournament so far, rain once again interfered, prompting a postponement.
Initially, it was reported immediately after Wednesday’s game was quashed that plans were for the title game to be played tonight. However, that was quickly rescinded and the official word did not get released until Thursday afternoon.
