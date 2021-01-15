MAYFIELD — With a 21-point second-half performance by senior guard Angela Gierhart, the Murray High Lady Tigers defeated the Hickman County Lady Falcons, 43-38, Thursday night in the semifinals of the Region 1 All-A Classic in Mayfield.
The Lady Tigers (3-1) advanced to the finals and get a rematch with the Mayfield Cardinals, who defeated the Lady Tigers on Jan. 4.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 9-2 lead on baskets by sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity and junior forward Jade Oakley, followed by the first of Gierhart’s three 3-pointers on the night. Murray High led 11-5 after the first-quarter horn. Murray’s lead could have been larger, if not for six turnovers due to the Lady Falcons’ full-court press.
Two free throws from Oakley put the Tigers up 13-7 in the second quarter, but a 6-0 run by Hickman knotted the score at 13-13, followed by the Lady Falcons claiming the lead at 15-13 with 3:19 to go in the half. Daughrity tied the game again on a basket down low, leading Murray’s first-half offense with six points and three offensive rebounds, but Hickman scored again to take a 17-15 lead into the locker room.
After his speech to the team, Lady Tiger Head Coach Tom Foust brought his team back to the court in the second half eager to find out what his team was made of, still early in the season, and they didn’t disappoint him.
“We had to start attacking that zone and looking for the soft spots in it,” said Foust. “Settling for the three was just going to dig us deeper in that hole. We couldn’t go back out feeling sorry for ourselves. Angie took that and ran with it.”
Several ties in the third quarter kept the game close, but a Daughrity basket and Gierhart length-of-the-court steal and layup at the buzzer to end the third put the Lady Tigers up four, at 29-25.
The Lady Tigers stretched their lead to seven, at 35-28, with 3:31 to go in the game, off of a big play from senior guard Makenzie Turley, who dove for a loose ball in the lane and, from her knees, somehow found a streaking Gierhart for a layup.
Murray High led by seven points again, 37-30, after two Gierhart free throws with 1:48 left that seemed like they might ice the game, but Hickman County refused to quit. The Lady Falcons scored five straight points to cut the Lady Tiger lead to two, at 37-35, after sophomore guard Riley Campbell missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
She corrected her misses at the line later, this time with 43 seconds left on the clock, calmly sinking her next two attempts to put the Lady Tigers back up by four points.
The Lady Falcons came back down the court and senior guard Kadey Wilkey drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull Hickman close again at 39-38 with 18 seconds left.
Gierhart then missed both of her double-bonus free throws the next trip down, but rebounded a Lady Falcon 3-point miss with six seconds left and kicked an outlet pass to Turley who then made two free throws to put the Lady Tigers up by three, 41-38, with 4.3 seconds on the clock.
Turley then stole the next Lady Falcon inbound pass and got fouled to finish off the night.
“That was one of the most enjoyable wins I’ve had with this group,” said Foust. “We’re a completely different makeup of a team, and I was really wanting to see what we’re made out of.
“Would we fold under pressure with heads hung when things weren’t going our way? And they weren’t in the first half. We were getting back to old habits, just settling for threes, not working through our offense where we want to get it to. We had some defensive lapses and it would have been easy for that group to hang their heads at halftime, to get blown out of this thing the way we were playing in that first half, but we hunkered down and a lot of people came in and gave me good minutes and I can’t say enough about that team.”
Daughrity finished with eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Turley played an all-around good game and finished with the clutch free throws, three points, and team-highs in assists with six and deflections with five. Oakley netted four points and Campbell two.
The rematch with Mayfield Saturday focuses Foust’s attention next, and an attempt to right the wrongs of the 23-turnover performance earlier in the season.
“Well, we’ve got to be able to handle the pressure, and we had 23 turnovers last game and you’re not going to win very many ballgames turning it over like that, so that’s first and foremost,” he said. “That’s been a major factor for us in practice ever since that game. We knew we were going to have to see them again, most likely in the championship game here, and we’re not going away quietly so we know we’ve got to work on and that’s our focus going in there.”
The championship game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mayfield.
