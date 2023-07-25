PARK CITY— The 2023 golf season opened Monday for last year’s Region 1 runner-up, Murray High, with an expected very tough test in the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational.
And, against some of the top teams and individual players in the commonwealth, coupled with customary hot conditions for late July, the day was a bit difficult as the Lady Tigers finished in 10th place at the Park Mammoth Golf Club near Bowling Green.
Junior Macy Saylor paced Murray High with an 18-hole score of 86, which was good for 25th place. Senior Jansyn Hays was next for the Lady Tigers with a 98 that gave her 48th. Also contributing scores for Murray High were junior Grey Martin (tied for 63rd place after a 103) and eighth grader Riley Morris (tied for 75th with a 119 on a very tough course).
Reagan Ramage from Randall K. Cooper in the Cincinnati suburbs of Northern Kentucky took the day’s individual medalist honors with a 1-under-par score of 69 and that led a strong showing for the Lady Jaguars as they won the team competition by 23 strokes over second-place Daviess County. Ramage’s teammate, Eva Maley, tied for second with Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson, only stroke from the lead.
Only one other Region 1 player finished in the top 25 individually Monday and that was Sophie Hollowell of McCracken County, who was tied for ninth with a 78.
According to the Bluegrass Golf Tour, which oversaw the event, Murray High junior Emerson Vaughn withdrew and was not able to finish. Her mother, Trina Osburn, said Monday afternoon that Vaughn experienced a medical problem early in the round and did receive treatment. Osburn said hopes are high that Vaughn will recover in time to compete in today’s Marshall County Invitational at the Calvert City Country Club in Calvert City.
That event will not only mark the Lady Tigers’ second outing of the young season but it also will be the debut for the Murray High boys and the boys and girls teams from Calloway County.
