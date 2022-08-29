TRIGG COUNTY— Murray High’s girls had three players finish with scores in the 80s, finishing a strong third at Saturday’s Trigg County Invitational Golf Tournament at the Boots Randolph Golf Course inside Lake Barkley State Resort Park.

Emerson Vaughn continued to shine in 18-hole events as she led the Lady Tigers with an 80 that included a 35 on the back nine of this tricky course in Trigg County.