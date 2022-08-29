TRIGG COUNTY— Murray High’s girls had three players finish with scores in the 80s, finishing a strong third at Saturday’s Trigg County Invitational Golf Tournament at the Boots Randolph Golf Course inside Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
Emerson Vaughn continued to shine in 18-hole events as she led the Lady Tigers with an 80 that included a 35 on the back nine of this tricky course in Trigg County.
Macy Saylor backed that with an 82 that included a 39 on the back nine at Randolph, while Jansyn Hays had an 86. The day also featured the best score so far in an 18-hole event for Ella Bryant, a 99.
The Lady Tigers’ team total of 347 was beaten only by a superb Marshall County team, who ended with a 291 and a solid Daviess County squad at 318. A total of 13 teams competed in this tourney, which also incorporated the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 event whose teams competed separate from the Trigg Invitational field. When those teams are added to the mix, the total number of teams playing golf at Lake Barkley swelled to 19.
On the boys’ side, Murray High was missing its main weapon, Grant Whitaker, making an already young team even younger. Ian Dahncke battled to a 92, while Tucker Blane had a 94, Scott Winchester shot a 95 and Conner McCuiston finished out the scoring for the Tigers with a 96.
