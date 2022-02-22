MURRAY — If there was any good news to come from Murray High’s 46-26 loss to Marshall County Saturday in the 4th District Tournament at Jeffrey Gymnasium, it could be found in that final 20-margin.
It was the smallest margin of victory for Marshall (19-5) in the three games the defending Region 1 champions had this season with Murray High (4-20). The Lady Marshals won the first contest by 34 points at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, then claimed the second contest by 44 points at Draffenville.
Marshall’s defense was still quite difficult to crack for the Lady Tigers as they were unable to score in the first quarter and trailed 15-0. However, Murray High was able to generate some offense in the second quarter and went to halftime still down 31-10.
From there, though, the Lady Tigers played Marshall well and actually won the second half by one point.
Forward Halle Langhi led the Lady Marshals with 16 points, while guards Skylar Waller and Jada Driver had 13 and 11 points each in the win.
Murray High guard Jade Oakley led the Tigers with six points with all of those points coming on 3-point shots. Forward Alyssa Daughrity had five points but added nine rebounds and three assists, while guard Kaydence Kindle had five points and three steals and guard Mylee Smith had five points.
