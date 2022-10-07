MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
They thought they could finally get the game plan right to turn the tables on the six-time defending Region 1 champions after the Lady Marshals scored late to win the first meeting at Murray, then jetted to a large early lead before the Lady Tigers slowed the pace to make a game of it in the second half. However, they could not establish their type of game as the Lady Marshals’ trademark running game prevailed.
However, as Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor noted after the match, the season is not over. Reaching the finals of the district tourney means automatic entry to the regional and perhaps a fourth shot at Marshall. First, though, the Lady Tigers have to take care of business against a dangerous McCracken County team in a match that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the Lady Mustangs’ home turf in Paducah.
“I wanted them to pretend like they had no tomorrow (Thursday at Peel & Holland Field in Mayfield). Well, they have a tomorrow,” Traylor said. “Obviously, there is a championship on the line (Marshall has now won six straight) but, at the same time, there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.
“I actually do like that because you get another chance. Still, you ask ‘Can we give a little more effort?’” So, for the next few days, we’re going to talk about how we let it slip away and ask, ‘Did you bring your best effort?’ and I hope the girls know the answer to that question.”
The Lady Tigers will have to operate at a high level Monday if they are to reach the Region 1 finals for the first time since 2020. McCracken has been a very strong team, as the Lady Mustangs’ 15-3 record this season shows.
A little more than a week ago, McCracken showed it can hang with Marshall too, falling only 1-0 at Paducah. This came several weeks after Murray High took a 3-2 win over McCracken at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray in which neither team scored in the second half.
“On that occasion, we played our game,” Traylor said of how the Lady Tigers were able to possess the ball and keep the fleet Lady Mustangs off balance. “They do have some very quick players, though (particularly freshman Audrey Estes, who scored both goals at Murray) and we will have to watch (Estes) and know where she is at all times.”
With no rain having fallen in the area in several weeks and none expected Monday, it is believed that this match will be played at McCracken’s usual home venue, Lourdes Field, which has a grass surface. Two seasons ago, Murray High and McCracken met in the regional and that match was played at McCracken’s football facility, Marquette Stadium, which features artificial turf, due to rains having fallen in the days leading to that match.
That ’20 encounter was an instant classic as the Lady Tigers recovered from being down 3-0 and stunned the Lady Mustangs, 4-3 in overtime.
“We still have some (players) that were part of that,” Traylor said. Forward Kyra Jones, now a senior, was a huge part of that comeback as she scored the tying goal with 15 minutes left in regulation, then won the match with a medium-range shot with 30 seconds left in overtime.
Angela Gierhart had two corner-kick goals to get the Lady Tigers moving in the right direction that night.
“We came back and that’s because we wanted it,” Traylor said. “This one’s going to be a fight (on Monday), one-hundred percent. They’re a good team.”
