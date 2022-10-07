Murray High vs. McCracken

Murray High's Bria Stiff (44) battles for the ball with McCracken County's Brooklyn Lowery during the teams' match earlier this season at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray. Murray High won this match by a 3-2 score after neither team could find the net in the second half.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.

 

Recommended for you