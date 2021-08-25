CADIZ — Murray High suffered its first volleyball loss of the season Thursday night against a stout Christian Fellowship team on its home court.
Tuesday evening, the Lady Tigers found the road to their liking as they returned to the win column with a straight-sets win over Trigg County. Murray High handled the Lady Wildcats by scores of 25-21, 25-11, 25-13 in moving to 2-1 on the season.
Murray High was led in kills by Jade Oakley with 10, while Alyssa Daughrity and Rachel Kjellberg provided backup with nine and eight each. The biggest stat line of the night, though, went to Erin Faulkner, who ended the night with 29 assists.
Murray High will look to put two wins in a row together Thursday when it travels to Livingston Central for a 7 p.m. contest in Smithland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.