DRAFFENVILLE — Wednesday night’s 2-0 girls soccer defeat to host Marshall County may have stung for Murray High but it may have shown some very encouraging signs.
For starters, junior Parker, who shared the goal-keeping duties the past two seasons, demonstrated that she is quite comfortable in the net against a team renowned for putting offensive pressure on opponents. Parker stood tall against an onslaught that produced 22 total shots and 14 on the goal from the Lady Marshals.
Some of Parker’s 12 saves were of the spectacular variety, particularly one late in the first half.
“The one where she was fully extended? Yeah, that was a great save,” said Murray High Head Coach Michael Mangold of the play that came on a very hard strike from the foot of Marshall’s Amelia Boone. The save did result in a corner kick, which the Lady Tigers were able to defend, ending the serious scoring threat.
“Was that her best save she’s had with us? That’s hard to say. She’s actually had some (penalty kicks) that she’s kept from getting into the net, but that was one definitely was up there,” Mangold said.
Overall, the Lady Tigers did better than past years at defending the Lady Marshals, who became renowned for a deadly speed game that would start with pinpoint passes from near or even a little behind the midfield stripe that were timed for speedy forwards to begin their runs at the right time to avoid offsides calls. Many of these would result in keepers suddenly finding themselves 1-on-1, which is not a good situation that is compounded further by the presence of a second forward presenting herself as a fast-break partner.
Only once did something resembling that cause trouble as Zoe Maxlow, one of the remaining speed demons up front, took a ball into the zone and found teammate Anna Robertson for the clinching goal with about five minutes left in the second half. However, this match came very close to being altogether different. With the score still 1-0 in the second half, Murray High had a nice possession in which one of its players went to the ground in the Marshall box, prompting the Lady Tiger bench to scream for a penalty kick, but the request was denied as Marshall was ruled to have not fouled.
The bench emerged with not one, but two yellow cards.
“We had cause for a PK,” Mangold said, leaving it at that.
Marshall now has a 4-0 record in district play, well ahead of the Lady Tigers at 1-1.
“That puts them in the driver’s seat right now,” Mangold said, knowing that his team gets another shot at the Marshals in only a few weeks, this time at the friendly confines of the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.
And for that encounter, Murray High should have a big piece of its puzzle at a healthier level. Sophomore Bria Stiff saw her first action of the season Wednesday after sustaining what originally was feared to be a serious left knee injury in the season opener against South Warren in the highly-competitive DC Classic in Owensboro.
Stiff was struck on a play in which Mangold said a South Warren player kicked Stiff from behind. A few days later, cleat marks still were visible where the impact had occurred. However, an MRI several days later, revealed that the injury was not major. Armed with a large brace, Stiff returned to action about midway through the first half at Draffenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.