Flora Falwell

Murray High's Flora Falwell (white) battles two Marshall County attackers, including Presley Gallimore (9), for the bail in the Murray High zone Wednesday night at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — Wednesday night’s 2-0 girls soccer defeat to host Marshall County may have stung for Murray High but it may have shown some very encouraging signs.

For starters, junior Parker, who shared the goal-keeping duties the past two seasons, demonstrated that she is quite comfortable in the net against a team renowned for putting offensive pressure on opponents. Parker stood tall against an onslaught that produced 22 total shots and 14 on the goal from the Lady Marshals. 