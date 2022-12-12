English

Murray High guard Kendyll English puts defensive pressure on a Hickman County ball handler as teammate Reese Downey (3) approaches from behind at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

PRINCETON — After dropping a winnable game Thursday night at Paducah Tilghman, Murray High returned to the road Saturday to face a Caldwell County program that has had good moments over the years.

That meant facing the Lady Tigers in their home venue — the Community Activities Building — which is never an easy to place to play for a road team. However, Murray High found a way to persevere.