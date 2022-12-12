PRINCETON — After dropping a winnable game Thursday night at Paducah Tilghman, Murray High returned to the road Saturday to face a Caldwell County program that has had good moments over the years.
That meant facing the Lady Tigers in their home venue — the Community Activities Building — which is never an easy to place to play for a road team. However, Murray High found a way to persevere.
Still without playmaking eighth-grade guard Kaydence Kindle and solid senior guard running mates Riley Campbell and Brooklyne Darnell, the Lady Tigers got the job done Saturday afternoon in a needed 45-40 win for their first road win of the season and second win overall.
Murray High (2-3) started well by holding the lead at the end of the first and second quarters. Murray High led Caldwell (also 2-4) by a 12-11 score after one quarter and that lead had increased to 20-16 by the halftime break.
The Lady Tigers did themselves one better against their namesakes in the third quarter by increasing the lead by still more, to 28-22. Then, it was a matter of Murray High holding things together in the final eight minutes.
With the three guards out of the lineup, someone had to deliver in that position and that person was junior Mylee Smith, who had a huge day. Smith scored a team-high 15 points and it was the 3-point shot that enabled most of that as she was 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Smith made it a double-double as well, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Freshman Kendyll English also helped the guard production with 12 points and seven boards.
Not to be outdone, forward Alyssa Daughrity had a big day herself with her own double-double of 10 points and 16 boards.
