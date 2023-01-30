Howell vs. Mayfield

Murray High forward Madeline Howell (white uniform) fights for the ball against Mayfield's Keely Henson last Monday, while Mayfield's Skylar Mandry (5) also tries to lend assistance, at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 65-15 win against the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. 

Murray High (7-12) was in control of the game from the opening tip, as Fort Campbell (2-10) could never get going on the offensive end due to the Lady Tigers’ active defense.

