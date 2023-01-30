MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 65-15 win against the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Murray High (7-12) was in control of the game from the opening tip, as Fort Campbell (2-10) could never get going on the offensive end due to the Lady Tigers’ active defense.
The Lady Tigers recorded an impressive 16 steals Saturday, and they also caused even more turnovers over the course of the game as a result of their aggressiveness on defense.
“I love the confidence. We watched some film on these guys, and we knew they were shorthanded. We still knew that we had to be locked in to what we’re doing,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust.
After a loss last Monday to the Mayfield Lady Cardinals, Foust said he wanted his team to be more aggressive, and they did exactly that, on both sides of the ball.
The leading scorer for Murray High was eighth grader Kaydence Kindle, a guard, with 17 points. She also contributed three steals as well as six rebounds. Senior center Alyssa Daughrity also contributed 15 points and six rebounds, as well as a rare 3-pointer for her in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers came out swinging to start the game as they started with a 24-0 run that only ended when the Lady Falcons scored their only two points of the quarter. This quarter really set the tone for the rest of the game.
“I told them I was thrilled with our fight rather than the result of the game,” Foust said. “If we fight like that against teams in our region, I think we could have a pretty good showing.”
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Friday in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic against the Calloway County Lady Lakers at 6:00 p.m. at Jeffrey Gymnasium as they look to ride this big win and this momentum into their next couple of games.
