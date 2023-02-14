MURRAY — After holding an opponent to only three points Saturday, Murray High was not as prolific on defense Monday night against girls basketball opponent Fulton County.
The Lady Tigers were pretty good, though, forcing several Lady Pilots turnovers and taking advantage of them to build a huge early lead and take a 49-15 knockout win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court against a Fulton team (8-7) that had won five games in a row.
Murray High (10-15) led, 19-5, after one quarter and had increased that edge to 36-7 by halftime. The inevitable running clock was needed early in the third quarter as Murray High led 45-9 after three quarters.
Guard Mylee Smith had 13 points and hit four 3-pointers, while forward Alyssa Daughrity had 10 and forward Kendyll English and guard Brooklynne Darnell each had seven.
Guard Kaydence Kindle had six points, forward Madeline Howell had three and guard Allison Vonnahme had two for the Lady Tigers.
