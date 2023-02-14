Kindle steal

Murray High guard Kaydence Kindle (2) makes a steal Monday night against Fulton County, as teammate Brooklynne Darnell prepares to trail Kindle downcourt at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After holding an opponent to only three points Saturday, Murray High was not as prolific on defense Monday night against girls basketball opponent Fulton County.

The Lady Tigers were pretty good, though, forcing several Lady Pilots turnovers and taking advantage of them to build a huge early lead and take a  49-15 knockout win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court against a Fulton team (8-7) that had won five games in a row.

