MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers kicked off their series of games at the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic Thursday with a 51-35 win against Caldwell County at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Murray High started hot against the zone defense of Caldwell to take an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.
Forward Alyssa Daughrity was the leading scorer for Murray High (4-4) with 15 points, as she also contributed nine rebounds. Guard Mylee Smith and forward Kendyll English both contributed eight points as well.
The host Lady Tigers did seem to catch the turnover bug, especially in the second half, as Caldwell (3-7) started to play much more physical defense after playing zone throughout the first half.
“We’re trying a new (man-to-man) offense tonight to create a little bit more movement for the girls and to give them more options. I want to trust them more with putting their fingerprint on this offense,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust.
Murray High lost its second game Thursday to Paducah Tilghman, 43-23. The Lady Tigers are back in action at home at 1:30 p.m. today against Todd County Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.