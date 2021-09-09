MURRAY — Murray High would love to have Saturday’s Kentucky All-A Region 1 Tournament resemble Thursday night’s final tuneup for that event.
The Lady Tigers dominated visiting Livingston Central in straight sets by scores of 25-2, 25-14, 25-7 at Taylor Gymnasium to improve to even their season record at 4-4.
“Our communication was a lot better tonight and we also played relaxed and as a team,” said Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook. “And I think they really do play a lot better when they’re relaxed and, if we can get them to home in on being a team and taking that idea to the court, I think we’ll be just fine this weekend.”
Saturday’s All-A regional begins Saturday afternoon at the Paducah Convention Center on the grounds where the former Executive Inn hotel used to stand in the downtown portion of the city. Westbrook said Thursday night that this became the home of the tournament a few years ago after its former host site —The Plex, which is just west of the city — closed due to financial issues.
The tournament includes two phases. First, the teams will be divided into four-team pools, which is similar to the just-completed Summer Olympics or soccer’s World Cup as the four teams will face each other with the top team advancing to the next round. From there, the survivors of those pools will then battle it out with the lone survivor becoming the champion.
Murray High will begin play in its pool at 3 p.m. with a match against a Ballard Memorial team that was 9-1 for the season heading into a clash with Marshall County Thursday. Pool play will also include matches against a Mayfield squad that defeated Murray High in four sets a few weeks ago at Mayfield and a Hickman County the Lady Tigers defeated in straight sets at Clinton.
“Ballard’s been good for a while, so I’d imagine they’re one of the favorites,” Westbrook said.
However, Murray High is not only heading into Saturday on a high note after Thursday’s lopsided win, it also knows that it will be back to full strength. Senior setter Erin Faulkner will return to the court for the first time since last week when she sustained a concussion in the loss at Mayfield.
Murray High already had welcomed back junior middle hitter Alyssa Daughrity on Thursday after she had to miss Tuesday’s game with Marshall, resulting in a straight-sets loss, with an illness. She returned Thursday and contributed five kills.
Meanwhile, in Faulkner’s absence, freshman Macy Chiles was having a huge night with 25 assists on a night the Lady Tiger stat book was dotted with multiple contributions.
“We had Rachel Kjellberg (junior outside hitter) have 25% of her 27 serves be aces and Jade Oakley (senior outside hitter) had a few aces for us as well,” Westbrook said. “Jade also had eight kills, Alyssa had her five, (senior outside hitter Farris) Howard had eight and Macy and Kjellberg each had two.
“So we’re going to light (in practice) today and start hydrating their bodies (Thursday night) for Saturday. I think we’re going to be ready to go up there and start playing. It could be a very long day up there and we hope it is.”
