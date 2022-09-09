Gachoka

Murray High's Malaika Gachoka tries to control the ball Thursday evening against McCracken County at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After an action-packed final segment to the first half, Murray High had to get defensive in the final 40 minutes Thursday night to claim a hard-fought 3-2 win over previously unbeaten McCracken County in girls soccer action at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.

With all of the scoring in this match coming in the final 23 minutes of the first half, Murray High (9-3) had to work hard to keep the speedy Lady Mustangs (7-1) from getting the tying goal. McCracken had several strong runs into Murray High’s end of the field with three or four of those creating very nervous moments for Lady Tigers fans. However, the work of keeper Ella Parker and her defense kept those threats from becoming too dangerous.