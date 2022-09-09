MURRAY — After an action-packed final segment to the first half, Murray High had to get defensive in the final 40 minutes Thursday night to claim a hard-fought 3-2 win over previously unbeaten McCracken County in girls soccer action at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
With all of the scoring in this match coming in the final 23 minutes of the first half, Murray High (9-3) had to work hard to keep the speedy Lady Mustangs (7-1) from getting the tying goal. McCracken had several strong runs into Murray High’s end of the field with three or four of those creating very nervous moments for Lady Tigers fans. However, the work of keeper Ella Parker and her defense kept those threats from becoming too dangerous.
Murray High broke on top, 1-0, with 23 minutes left in the first half on Isabelle Bourne’s long shot that came off a short corner kick from teammate Bria Stiff. Three minutes later, Jayln Fuqua, who has been making a habit of this as the season has progressed, was asked to attempt a penalty kick after McCracken was called for a hand ball in its box.
Fuqua connected and sent the lead to 2-0 but that was short-lived as, less than a minute later, McCracken’s Audrey Estes trimmed the lead to 2-1.
That was how the score remained until a very busy final five minutes as Kyra Jones scored off a long Peyton Wray ball to restore a two-goal advantage to the black-clad Lady Tigers with four minutes left before halftime. However, Estes was not finished as she was able to score again, this time in the final minute to send the match to halftime with the Lady Tigers up one goal.
