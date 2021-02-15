MURRAY – Behind an impressive 31-point performance from senior guard Makenzie Turley, the Murray High Lady Tigers held off a pesky Carlisle County Lady Comets squad 64-44 on Senior Night, Saturday in Taylor Gymnasium.
Turley scored 21 of her 31 points in the first half and sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity scored Murray’s first 10 points of the game in the paint as she dominated the Lady Comets down low and it looked like the Lady Tigers (7-4) would cruise early, leading 19-11 after one quarter of play.
Carlisle tried to answer with a 5-0 run which cut the Lady Tiger lead to three points early in the second quarter, but Turley answered with a corner three-ball and that would be as close as the visitors would get as Murray High led 38-25 at halftime, with a 12-point run exclusively by Turley.
Murray High led 48-36 at the end of the third quarter and finished the game strong as reserve freshman guards Mylee Smith nailed a short jumper in the lane and Reese Downey banked in a 3-pointer as time expired.
Daughrity had a season-high 21 points, while senior guard Angela Gierhart had six points to go with eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
“I thought (Daughrity) was very dominant in the first half,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust. “She showed the rest of the region how big a threat she can be for us. We got what we need from Turley and Gierhart as far as shooting and attacking the rim, and everybody off the bench that gave us a minute so I could actually give them a few breaks today. I thought we played well on the defensive end and I was really proud of the girls.”
The three Tiger seniors - Gierhart, Turley and Amy Sue Tish - got the start.
“You can’t ask for a better group of kids to lead your program,” said Foust. “I put a lot of ownership of the team back in their hands and a lot of people can’t do that with their team because I trust these kids so much and they’re just quality human beings on top of basketball players.”
The Lady Tigers travel to Richmond to play Bishop Brossart in the All “A” State Tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
