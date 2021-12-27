MURRAY — Starting today, the Murray High Lady Tigers (1-6) host four other teams at Taylor Gymnasium as part of The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic.
Coming into town are the Trigg County Lady Wildcats (5-4), Livingston Central Lady Cardinals (1-3), Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs (2-5) and the Clarksville (Tennessee) Northeast Lady Eagles (2-5).
After a break from basketball over the holidays, these teams look to get back on stride by picking up some wins against some possibly unfamiliar teams. Murray High will have the first game of the tournament against Livingston today and Trigg will be awaiting the winner Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers enter the tournament after a loss last week to Henry County (Tennessee), so a win against Livingston would be a confidence boost for their young team, while giving them an opportunity to face the Trigg team that handed them a close loss only one month ago.
Clarksville Northeast will face its first Kentucky competition of the season after only facing Clarksville and Nashville-area schools up to this point. After a game against Murray High was canceled earlier this season due to the dangerous weather conditions in the area, Muhlenberg could possibly be getting its first taste of Region 1 with a game against Murray High, while Livingston will also get that taste in its tournament opener. A win against Murray High will give the Lady Cards an opportunity to see district opponent Trigg for the first time this season.
When asked about the upcoming competition, Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust was more focused on his team.
“Recently, we have put the focus on ourselves more so than the other team and finding ways for us to improve on certain aspects of the game that we have struggled with,” Foust said, “This is a game that we can really show what we’re capable of.”
And when the Lady Tigers play to their highest capability, good things can happen. In their lone win against Mayfield earlier this season, junior center Alyssa Daughrity went off for 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks, while sophomore guard Makira Bomar dropped in 12 points.
It all starts with the Lady Tigers’ ability to handle pressure.
“We want to make good decisions while under pressure, so we mimic that as much as we can at practice,” Foust said.
•••
Meanwhile, Murray High’s boys are in Princeton for the West Kentucky Hoops Classic at Caldwell County High School.
Undefeated out of the Christmas break, the Tigers (8-0) will face Miller Career Academy from the St. Louis, Missouri, area. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. today at the CAB Gym in Princeton.
Murray High will conclude play in the event with two games on Tuesday. The first is against Arlington (Tennessee) at 11 a.m., with the second halftime scheduled for 8 p.m. against a traditional Alabama powerhouse in Lee High School of Montgomery. n
