MURRAY — After having to wait all week to play their opening game, the Murray High Lady Tigers showed they were ready for action Friday in the Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Softball Tournament.
Against a Ballard Memorial program that traditionally has been among the best in western Kentucky, Murray High took command early and scored a rare knockout of the Lady Bombers, 10-0 in five innings, at Lady Tiger Field. The win sends the Lady Tigers (4-6) into Monday's semifinals at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell against Mayfield, a 10-0 winner over Christian Fellowship on Friday.
Murray High set the tone by jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then added a fourth run in the second to establish an early cushion. The Lady Tigers then ended it with four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to bring the 10-run rule into effect.
Kylie Chapman did her best to keep the Lady Bombers (6-4) under control as she scattered four hits and struck out seven batters. Murray High, meanwhile had its bats working with 11 hits.
Chapman helped her cause at the plate by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Sarah Cauley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, as was Sydney Wyatt, who also scored three runs. Auden Farr was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Marlee Riddle was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Victoria Burton was 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.