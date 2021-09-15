MURRAY – McCracken County was able to outshoot both host Murray High and Calloway County Tuesday afternoon in a high school golf outing at the Murray Country Club.
The Lady Mustangs took team honors for the day by combining on a total score of 173, which was enough to best Murray High (193) and Calloway (234). All players played nine holes Tuesday.
Murray High was led by Emerson Vaughn with a 40, while Macy Saylor had a 48, Jansyn Hays a 50, Catherine Kim a 55 and Amelie Johnson a 56.
Calloway was led by Javen Campbell with a 44, while Bailey Lucas fired a 56, Kaylee Tharp a 62 and Brie Lucas a 72.
Medalist honors for the day went to Cathryn Brown of Lyon County with a 37.
