MURRAY —Eager to correct the mistakes of Monday’s season-opening loss to Mayfield, the Murray High Lady Tigers handled the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers, 63-38, Thursday night in front of a family-only crowd at Taylor Gymnasium.
Led by senior guard Makenzie Turley’s leadership and 22 points and five assists, Murray High cut back on the turnovers, only eight on the night, and evened their season record at 1-1. Turley set the tone for as she hit the first basket of the night and was a much more steady presence bringing the ball up the court.
The two leading scorers for the Lady Tigers, Turley and senior guard Angela Gierhart, have taken turns leading the offense at the start of the season.
“They’re just so unselfish,” said Head Coach Tom Foust. “Whoever is kind of rolling at the time, they’re just so willing to let the other one go. When (Turley) puts her mind to get to the rim, we’re a pretty dang good team and she did a couple of times. I didn’t want her settling for threes all night and she really started getting to the rim and it turned out good.”
Gierhart cooled off after Monday’s 25-point performance, contributing 10 points, but showed off her all-around game as she was just two short on both rebounds and assists from a triple-double. She played strong pressure defense and found her teammates all over the court with solid passing on the break and in the half-court offense with eight assists and eight boards.
Sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity was a dominating presence in the post against the smaller Lady Bombers, as she had her coming-out party, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Never to trail in the game, the Lady Tigers were firing on all cylinders from the start, as Turley and Daughrity scored early, followed by a three-pointer from junior forward Jade Oakley, and the rout was on. At the end of the first quarter, Murray High was leading, 19-9.
Halfway throught the second period, Turley’s floater in the lane doubled up the score at 25-12 and the Lady Tigers finished the first half with a 13-point cushion, 30-17.
Gierhart then made sure to let the visitors know they weren’t letting up, finding Turley in the corner on a fast-break early in the third for a three to increase the lead to 35-17 on the way to a 47-20 cushion as the fourth quarter arrived.
With the Kentucky High School Athletic Association delaying the start of the season and leaving teams without much preparation time before the season finally started, Foust left the starters in with a 31-point lead in the final segment, and explained his decision after the game.
“I want to just really get the most out of this game,” said Foust. “We didn’t like how we played last time against Mayfield and I felt like we needed it. We didn’t get any scrimmages, we didn’t get to see any man (defense) last time so we really wanted to clean up a lot of stuff in our offense going forward. I just really wanted to get some experience out of it.”
Senior guard Amy Sue Tish scored her first career basket as a Tiger in the final minute on a shot in the lane. Sophomores Madeline Howell and Riley Campbell pitched in four points each, along with the three from Oakley, who also led the team in blocks with four, to round out the scoring for the Lady Tigers. Murray High finished a much more efficient 27-of-53 from the floor for a respectable 51% and 6-of-8 from the free-throw stripe. The Tigers dished out 15 assists as a team.
Murray’s next game against Christian County was originally scheduled for Friday, but that game has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns with Christian County. There was no word yet as of press time for a make-up game. The Lady Tigers will play in the 1st Region All “A” Classic Monday night at 6 p.m. at a site to-be-determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.